NSE, BSE Holidays 2025: Will markets remain closed on October 20 or October 21 for Diwali? Find out

Mumbai:

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, but some people are still confused about the exact date for Diwali celebrations. The confusion is mainly because Amavasya Tithi, which refers to the lunar phase of the new moon and decides the festival’s date, stretches across two days. This has led to confusion as to whether Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 or 21. However, the one obvious thing is that the stock markets, BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will function as usual on October 20, 2025. According to the holiday list shared by the NSE, the market will remain closed on October 21 for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja.

Will the market open on October 22?

No, the markets will also be closed on Wednesday, October 22, for Balipratipada. This means the next trading session will start on October 23, 2025.

When will Diwali Muhurat Trading take place?

This year, the stock market will hold a one-hour Muhurat trading session on October 21, 20254. This is a special and long-standing tradition. The symbolic trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars. According to the information available, the exchange announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1.45 pm.

During this time, trading will be possible in equities, futures and options, currency and commodity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

No evening Muhurat Trading this year

For the past few years, Muhurat trading in the stock market has been conducted in the evening. However, this year, the Muhurat trading session will be held in the afternoon.

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Stock Market Holidays 2025

After October, the stock markets will remain closed for two more days (apart from weekly holidays) this year. Check the complete list of Market Holidays 2025 below.

