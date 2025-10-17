Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed on October 18 for Dhanteras? Check city-wise full list Bank Holidays 2025: The RBI has declared a bank holiday on Saturday, October 18, 2025. However, banks are not closed for Dhanteras.

Mumbai:

The festive season is here, and therefore, banks will remain closed on several days this month. If you're planning a bank visit this month, you should first check the list of bank holidays this month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a list of bank holidays in advance, specifying which cities or states will have banks closed on specific days.

Are banks open on Dhanteras, October 18, 2025

The RBI has declared a bank holiday on Saturday, October 18, 2025. However, banks are not closed for Dhanteras. According to the RBI's holiday list, banks will remain closed only in Assam on October 18.

Why is there a bank holiday tomorrow?

The RBI has declared a bank holiday in Assam for the festival of Kati Bihu, an important festival of the state. It is celebrated after the rice planting season, when the granaries are nearly empty. On this day, farmers light lamps around Tulsi and other places in their fields, praying for a good harvest.

Online banking to remain open

There's no need to panic on bank holidays. A bank holiday doesn't mean all your banking needs will be halted. Nowadays, you can do most tasks from home using mobile or internet banking. Online services like IMPS, NEFT and RTGS remain operational. Payments, transfers, and bill payments through UPI are seamless. Withdrawals from ATMs, balance checks, and mini-statements are also possible.

City-wise list of bank holidays in October, 2025