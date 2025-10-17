Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed on October 18 for Dhanteras? Check city-wise full list

The festive season is here, and therefore, banks will remain closed on several days this month. If you're planning a bank visit this month, you should first check the list of bank holidays this month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a list of bank holidays in advance, specifying which cities or states will have banks closed on specific days.
Are banks open on Dhanteras, October 18, 2025
The RBI has declared a bank holiday on Saturday, October 18, 2025. However, banks are not closed for Dhanteras. According to the RBI's holiday list, banks will remain closed only in Assam on October 18.
Why is there a bank holiday tomorrow?
The RBI has declared a bank holiday in Assam for the festival of Kati Bihu, an important festival of the state. It is celebrated after the rice planting season, when the granaries are nearly empty. On this day, farmers light lamps around Tulsi and other places in their fields, praying for a good harvest.
Online banking to remain open
There's no need to panic on bank holidays. A bank holiday doesn't mean all your banking needs will be halted. Nowadays, you can do most tasks from home using mobile or internet banking. Online services like IMPS, NEFT and RTGS remain operational. Payments, transfers, and bill payments through UPI are seamless. Withdrawals from ATMs, balance checks, and mini-statements are also possible.
City-wise list of bank holidays in October, 2025
|Oct 18
|Saturday
|Kati Bihu (Fourth Saturday)
|Guwahati
|Oct 19
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|Nationwide
|Oct 20
|Monday
|Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja
|Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.
|Oct 21
|Tuesday
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja
|Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar
|Oct 22
|Wednesday
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
|Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna
|Oct 23
|Thursday
|Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba
|Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla.
|Oct 25
|Saturday
|Weekly off (Fourth Saturday)
|Nationwide
|Oct 26
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|Nationwide
|Oct 27
|Monday
|Chath Puja (Evening Puja)
|Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi
|Oct 28
|Tuesday
|Chath Puja (Morning Puja)
|Patna, Ranchi
|Oct 31
|Friday
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday
|Ahmedabad