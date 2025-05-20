Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty crash over 1 per cent amid FII outflows, weak global cues Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 525.95 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 237.93 crore, according to exchange data.

