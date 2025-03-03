Market Closing Bell: Nifty declines for ninth day, Sensex ends in red in volatile trading session UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were the gainers.

Market Closing Bell: Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 112 points in a volatile trading session on Monday, i.e. March 3, 2025. The Nifty fell too, for the ninth straight session, following selling in blue-chips HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

While the 30-share BSE benchmark declined by 112.16 points or 0.15 per cent to close at 73,085.94, the NSE Nifty slipped 5.40 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 22,119.30.

The index slumped 120 points or 0.54 per cent to hit a low of 22,004.70 but later recovered most of the losses.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Reliance Industries fell the most by 2.38 per cent to close at Rs 1,171.10 apiece. During the day, it went down by 3.63 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,156 per piece.

"The market experienced a gradual recovery from its intraday low, driven by improving economic growth, a rebound in consumption expenditure, and healthy expansion in the agricultural sector, which influenced investor sentiment. With valuations approaching oversold levels, domestic indicators suggest the potential for a rebound,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Global uncertainties and sustained foreign fund outflows continue to keep market participants cautious, Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The BSE smallcap gauge dipped 0.70 per cent, however, midcap index went up 0.25 per cent.

On the other hand, Capital Goods, Power, Consumer Durables, Realty, Commodities, Teck, Focussed IT, Utilities and Metal were among the gainers.

As many as 2,852 stocks declined while 1,235 advanced and 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.

With PTI inputs