Market capitalisation of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.83 lakh crore: Full details

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,83,322.54 crore last week, with FMCG major Hindustan Unilever being the biggest gainer. This surge coincides with the jump of 1,315.5 points or 1.72 per cent in the BSE benchmark. Similarly, the Nifty went up by 389.95 points or 1.68 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel and Infosys suffered erosion from their valuation.

Hindustan Unilever - The market capitalisation (Mcap) of the fast-moving consumer goods company surged Rs 32,471.36 crore to Rs 5,89,066.03 crore.

ICICI Bank - The private sector bank added Rs 32,302.56 crore to Rs 8,86,247.75 crore in its valuation.

HDFC Bank - The market capitalisation of the India's largest private sector bank jumped Rs 30,822.71 crore to Rs 12,92,450.60 crore.

ITC - The market capitalisation of this FMCG company soared Rs 26,212.04 crore to Rs 5,78,604.05 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited - The valuation of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 25,373.2 crore to Rs 17,11,371.54 crore.

State Bank of India - The Mcap of the SBI rallied Rs 19,411.05 crore to Rs 6,83,715.14 crore.

LIC - LIC's valuation went up by Rs 16,729.62 crore to Rs 5,36,201.68 crore.

TCS - However, the market valuation of TCS slumped Rs 28,058.27 crore to Rs 14,73,918.40 crore.

The Mcap of Bharti Airtel dropped Rs 11,211.96 crore to Rs 9,25,201.90 crore and that of Infosys declined Rs 9,653 crore to Rs 7,68,959.76 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

