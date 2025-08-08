LIC-owned this small-cap NBFC allots 3,400 non-convertible debentures - Check details According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has given a positive return of 54 per cent in five years, but has corrected 23 per cent in three years and 53 per cent in one year.

Mumbai:

LIC-owned small-cap non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital has informed exchanges that its operations and finance committee of the board of directors has allotted 3,400 non-convertible debentures. According to the information shared, these debentures carry a coupon rate of 9.75 per cent per annum, payable quarterly. The tenure of the instrument is three years or 36 months from the date of allotment.

"The NCDs shall be secured by way of a first ranking Pari-passu charge on loan receivables (“Hypothecated Receivables”) to maintain the value of security at all times equal to 1.10 times (One Decimal One Zero times) the aggregate amount of principal outstanding of the NCDs," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the stock opened in the green at Rs 30.71 against the previous close of Rs 30.70 on the BSE. It gained to touch a high of 30.91 before falling to touch the low of Rs 30.42 amid profit booking.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 68.74, hit on August 19, 2024. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 29.40.

Share Price History

According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has given a positive return of 54 per cent in five years, but has corrected 23 per cent in three years and 53 per cent in one year. On a YTD basis, it has given a negative return of 38 per cent.

Transactions Worth Over Rs 3,400 Crore

Earlier, the company said that it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

It demonstrates the company's commitment towards financial inclusion by leveraging technology and robust partnerships with leading financial institutions to provide seamless banking facilities to India's under-banked population, it said.