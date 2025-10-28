LIC-owned NBFC stock to consider fund raising by issuance of non-convertible debenture issuance - Details Earlier, the non-banking financial company said that it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of LIC-backed NBFC firm Paisalo Digital are in focus as the firm has announced that a meeting of the operations and finance committee of the board of directors is scheduled for October 30, 2025. During the meeting, the committee will deliberate on a fundraising proposal. "...meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2025 to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 39.83 on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 39.78. It later touched a high of Rs 40.08. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 39.88, up 0.13 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 3,593.14.

The counter has been gaining over the last two days, rising 3.07 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Undertakes transactions worth over Rs 3,400 crore in two years

Earlier, the non-banking financial company said it has serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore.

This has been achieved within two years with its strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India, Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

It demonstrates the company's commitment towards financial inclusion by leveraging technology and robust partnerships with leading financial institutions to provide seamless banking facilities to India's under-banked population, it said.

Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, said, "As we look ahead, this success lays the foundation for achieving our ambitious vision for 2025 - to further expand our outreach, innovate our offerings, and contribute meaningfully to India's financial ecosystem.

With PTI inputs

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)