LIC-owned NBFC stock gains 5% amid fundraise move - Details

Shares of LIC-owned non-banking financial company Paisalo Digital gained 5 per cent on Tuesday, i.e. on May 13, 2025, as the company in a regulatory filing said that its board will meet soon to consider raising funds. The counter started the session slightly lower at Rs 34.13 against the previous close of Rs 34.14 on the BSE. However, it rebounded to touch the intraday high of Rs 35.85 - a gain of around 5 per cent. In between this, the stock also touched an intraday low of Rs 33.66. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 35.17.

"... we would like to inform you that meeting of Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled to be held on May 15, 2025 to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of Listed, Secured, Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis," said the company in a filing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Equilibrated Venture Cflow, part of the promoter group of the company, has informed about the release of the pledge on encumbered shares. Following the latest release, the pledged shares by Equilibrated Venture CFlow are 8,39,09,002.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 334 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 43 in one year and 28 per cent on a YTD basis.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 81.95, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.75. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,182 crore.

Earlier, the NBFC raised the first tranche of USD 50 million through the issuance of secured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

This is the first event of FCCB issuance from Paisalo Digital Ltd, and it will be executed following applicable external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank, the NBFC said in a release.

The company aims to raise up to USD 75 million through FCCBs in one or more tranches.