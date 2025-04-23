LIC-backed NBFC likely to declare final dividend on this date: Check details It is to be noted that the company distributed a dividend of 10 per cent on each stock of Re 1 face value in September 2024. Before this, it had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Mumbai:

LIC-backed NBFC firm Paisalo Digital is expected to reward its shareholders with a dividend soon. The company has informed exchanges that it has fixed the schedule for a board meeting during which a decision in this regard is expected. As per the information shared with exchanges, a board meeting is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2025. The board will also consider and approve the financial statement for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited (“Company”) is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 09, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

"To consider and recommend the final dividend, if any, on fully paid equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025...To consider the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis," the filing further said.

It is to be noted that the company distributed a dividend of 10 per cent on each stock of Re 1 face value in September 2024. Before this, it had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

As per data available, LIC and SBI Life Insurance own 1.2 per cent and 9.4 per cent stake, respectively, in the company.

The NBFC recently said that it serviced over 59 lakh customers by initiating transactions worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in two years.

"This has been achieved within two years with the help ofa strong network of business correspondents’ collaborations with prominent banking partners, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India," Paisalo Digital said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the counter started the session in the red at Rs 34.11 against the previous close of Rs 35.03 on the BSE. The stock dipped further to touch the low of Rs 33.78 before hitting an intraday of Rs 35.51. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 34.67 - a fall of 1.03 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 81.95 and the 52-week low is Rs 29.75. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,127.64 crore.