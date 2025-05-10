LIC-backed NBFC declares dividend in Q4 results, check amount and other details The company has reported a 26 per cent jump in standalone net profit. The company has also awarded investors with a final dividend.

Mumbai:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital has announced its financial year for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company has reported a 26 per cent jump in standalone net profit. The company has also awarded investors with a final dividend.

Dividend Amount

According to the information shared, the board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent on each stock with a face value of Re 1. This translates into a payout of Re 0.10 on each stock.

"Recommended the Final Dividend @10% on fully paid-up capital of the Company i.e. Re 0.10 per fully paid equity share of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," the company said in the exchange filing.

However, this is subject to approval of members of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Meanwhile, the company has reported around 26 per cent jump in its net profit in Q4. This is an increase of 26 per cent to Rs 46.29 crore from Rs 36.61 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the full financial year (FY 2025), the NBFC clocked a net profit of Rs 200.12 crore, up 12 per cent from Rs 178.97 in FY2024.

The company also said that its board has also considered and approved the issuance of non-convertible debt securities (NCDS) on private placement basis, subject to the borrowing limits of Rs 9000 crore as approved by shareholders through special resolution passed in August 2024.

Earlier, the company announced that the country’s largest PSU bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has invested in the Commercial Papers (CPs) issued by it.

According to the information shared with exchanges, the company said that its Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors has made an allotment of 600 commercial papers worth over Rs 29 crore to SBI on March 11.

As per the shareholding pattern at the end of the December 2024 quarter, state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds more than 1 per cent stake in the company.