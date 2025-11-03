LIC-back NBFC's board to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures on November 6: Check details The NBFC recently informed exchanges that its Operations and Finance Committee approved the issuance of two new debenture series during a meeting held on October 30, 2025.

Shares of LIC-backed Paisalo Digital, a non-banking financial company, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board members of the operations and finance committee will meet on November 6, 2025, to consider and approve a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement. Following this update, the stock began the trading session in the red at Rs 37.85 on the BSE, amid a decline in benchmark indices in early trade. At the time of writing this news, the company's stock was trading at Rs 38.02, down 0.08 per cent or Rs 0.03 from the closing price of last trading session. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it was trading at ₹37.87, a fall of 0.05 per cent or Rs 0.02. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,449.82 crore.

Approves two new debenture series

Paisalo Digital recently informed exchanges that its Operations and Finance Committee approved the issuance of two new debenture series during a meeting held on October 30, 2025. In the first series, the company will issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an interest rate of 8.45 per cent. These debentures will be sold through a private placement on the EBP platform. A total of 7,500 debentures will be issued, each priced at Rs 1 lakh.

As a result, the NBFC will raise a total of Rs 75 crore. This includes a base issue of Rs 25 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 50 crore.

These debentures will be listed on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and have a tenor of two years. The expected allotment date for the debentures is November 6, 2025, and they will be redeemed after two years. Investors will receive an annual interest rate of 8.45 per cent, paid once a year. These debentures are unsecured, meaning the company has not pledged any assets for them.

In the second series, the company will issue non-convertible debentures with an interest rate of 8.50 per cent.

