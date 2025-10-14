Advertisement
LG India IPO Listing LIVE, LG Share Price NSE, BSE: The company fixed a price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, valuing the company around Rs 77,400 crore at the upper end.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Mumbai:

The Rs 11,607 crore initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India Ltd received a good response from investors during the three-day subscription window from October 7 to October 9, 2025. The issue got 54.02 times subscriptions on the final day of bidding on Thursday. Ahead of that, LG Electronics India Ltd collected Rs 3,475 crore from anchor investors. The company set a price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, valuing itself at around Rs 77,400 crore at the upper end.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    LG India IPO Listing LIVE: Second South Korean company

    This is the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    LG India IPO Listing LIVE: Collects Rs 3,475 crore

    Ahead of the IPO, LG Electronics India Ltd on Monday collected Rs 3,475 crore from anchor investors.

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    LG India IPO Listing LIVE: Overwhelming participation from institutional buyers

    This was driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers. According to NSE data, the Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer. 

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    LG India IPO Listing LIVE: 54.02 times subscription

    The public issue received 54.02 times subscription during the three-day bidding process, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    LG India IPO Listing LIVE: LG Electronics IPO GMP Today

    The LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) on October 14, 2025, is Rs 1570, representing a premium of Rs 430 or 37.72 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 1,140.

