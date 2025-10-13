LG Electronics India IPO: GMP over Rs 400 ahead of listing, check full detail here LG Electronics Share Price Listing, LG Electronics GMP: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, valuing the company around Rs 77,400 crore at the upper end.

Mumbai:

LG Electronics India's IPO grey market premium (GMP) on Monday has jumped to over 35 per cent ahead of its scheduled debut on bourses on October 14, 2025. The IPO has received a good response from investors, with a 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday. This was driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers. According to NSE data, the Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to a huge 166.51 times, while the non-institutional investors quota received a 22.44 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 3.54 times the subscription.



LG Electronics IPO Price Band

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, valuing the company around Rs 77,400 crore at the upper end.

LG Electronics IPO GMP Today

The LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) today is Rs 1560, representing a premium of Rs 420 or 36.84 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 1,140.

Ahead of the IPO, LG Electronics India collected Rs 3,475 crore from anchor investors.

Second South Korean company To Launch IPO

This is the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.

The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15 per cent stake, by the South Korea-based parent.

Since the public issue is completely an OFS, LG Electronics India will not receive any IPO proceeds. The funds raised will go to the South Korean parent.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company's products are sold to both B2C and B2B customers in India and abroad. It also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for all its products.