Lenskart IPO GMP vs Groww GMP: Check subscription status, listing dates and other details

Ahead of the IPO, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors., including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Government of Singapore. The company, which is backed by marquee investors like Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, plans to use proceeds of the IPO for investment in technology development and business expansion.

Groww IPO Full Details

Groww IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share. It has a lot size of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.

Groww IPO Subscription Date

The company's Rs 6,632 crore IPO will be open for public subscription on November 4 and conclude on November 7.

Groww IPO Allotment Date

According to the information shared, the basis for the allotment is expected to be finalised on November 10, 2025.

Groww IPO Listing Date

Groww will make its debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on November 12.

Groww IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Groww's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 17. Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 117, reflecting a grey market premium of 17 per cent.

Lenskart IPO Full Details

The initial public offering of Lenskart Solutions Ltd received 2.01 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Monday.

Lenskart IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 382-402 per share. It has a lot size of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Lenskart IPO Subscription Date

The company's Rs 7,278 crore IPO will be open for public subscription on October 31 and conclude on November 4.

Lenskart IPO Allotment Date

According to the information shared, the basis for the allotment is expected to be finalised on November 6, 2025.

Lenskart IPO Listing Date

Lenskart will make its debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on November 10.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Lenskart Solutions' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 59. Considering the upper price band of Rs 461, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 461, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.68 per cent.

Studds Accessories IPO Full Details

The initial public offer of helmets manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd received 73.25 times subscription on the final day.

Studds Accessories IPO Price Band

The company has set a price band of Rs 557 to Rs 585 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company will be valued at around Rs 2,300 crore.

Studds Accessories IPO Subscription Dates

The three-day subscription window will run from October 30 to November 3, 2025. According to the information available, the anchor book will open for a day on October 29.

Studds Accessories IPO Allotment Date

The process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on November 4, 2025.

Studds Accessories IPO Listing Date

The public issue will be managed by IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities, with shares expected to list on the stock exchanges on November 7.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Studds' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 70. Considering the upper price band of Rs 585, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 655, reflecting a grey market premium of 11.97 per cent.

