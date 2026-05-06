Larsen & Toubro bags its largest-ever order in domestic metals sector, shares end in red

Mumbai:

India's leading infrastructure company, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has bagged a major contract from JSW Steel. The value of the contract is estimated to be between Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 crore. Larsen & Toubro stated in an exchange filing on Wednesday that it has won a 'mega' deal. "The Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of L&T has secured its

largest-ever order in the domestic metals sector – awarded by JSW Steel," the company said in an exchange filing.

Through this deal, JSW Steel is moving towards expanding its crude steel processing capacity from 35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to over 50 million tonnes per annum by 2031 as part of its strategic growth plan. In line with this, L&T has been entrusted with the engineering, procurement and installation of key process facilities, primarily the blast furnace and steel melt shop, at JSW's plants in Ballari, Karnataka, and Paradip, Odisha.

Larsen & Toubro is a $32 billion Indian multinational company

L&T and JSW Steel have a strong collaboration in executing complex metallurgical projects for over three decades. Larsen & Toubro is a $32 billion Indian multinational company engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, high-technology manufacturing, products and services across various sectors and countries.

Share price today

Meanwhile, the stock ended the trading session in the red at Rs 4,008.35, down Rs 47.80 or 1.18 per cent from the previous close of Rs 4,056.15.

Larsen & Toubro's consolidated net profit down 3%

L&T released its financial results on Tuesday. Its consolidated net profit declined by 3 per cent to Rs 5,326 crore in the January-March quarter of FY 2025-26. Larsen & Toubro's net profit in the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 was Rs 5,497 crore. This decline in the company's profit was mainly due to a high comparative base effect, as the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25 included an exceptional profit of Rs 475 crore. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 38 per share for FY 2025-26.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)