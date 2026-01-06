Kedarnath: After ropeway, govt proposes 7 Km twin-tube tunnel linking Chaumasi with Sonprayag Planned to be a twin-tube structure, the upcoming project will offer an alternative route to Sonprayag, along with acting as an emergency escape passage during bad weather or other crises.

Dehradun:

With the aim of improving road connectivity to Kedarnath, the Centre has identified a new 7-km tunnel. If it comes to fruition, the project will reduce travel time and improve safety for pilgrims. The tunnel will link Chaumasi in the Kalimath Valley near Guptkashi to Sonprayag, according to an ET report. Notably, Sonprayag is the starting point of the ropeway, which will facilitate pilgrims’ movement to the shrine. The move is being seen against the backdrop of increasing pilgrim numbers year after year.

Alternative route to Sonprayag

Planned to be a twin-tube structure, the upcoming project will offer an alternative route to Sonprayag, along with acting as an emergency escape passage during bad weather or other crises. Officials are of the view that this may turn out to be a key safety feature in a region known for difficult terrain and sudden weather changes.

Additionally, the government is also expected to study the feasibility of building a dedicated walkway as well as a pedestrian tunnel from the Chaumasi side. This facility is slated to improve last-mile connectivity for pilgrims travelling towards the Kedarnath shrine.

Currently, vehicles moving to Sonprayag and Gauri Kund are required to take National Highway-107 for travel purposes. The new plan will ensure that the existing one-lane road in the Kalimath Valley, managed by the Uttarakhand government, gets widened to two lanes. The expansion is aimed at handling the expected rise in traffic once the tunnel is opened for public use.

Sharp rise in pilgrims

According to a TOI report, the road transport ministry, in detailed discussions with the Uttarakhand government last week, noted the sharp rise in pilgrims and tourists visiting Kedarnath. Last year, footfall stood at 17.7 lakh, while it is projected to reach 25 lakh by 2030. By 2040, it is slated to rise to 40 lakhs.

Moreover, the government is also planning to carry out detailed geological and hydrological studies before construction begins. This is being done to avoid surprises during tunnelling in the fragile Himalayan region.