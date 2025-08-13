JSW Cement IPO listing date: Will it list at a premium? Here's what GMP suggests - Check details JSW Cement Share Listing Date: The revenue of JSW Cement, part of Sajjan Jindal-promoted diversified JSW Group, from operations for FY25 stood at Rs 5,813.1 crore against Rs 6,028.10 crore in FY24.

Shares of the initial public offer (IPO) of JSW Cement Ltd are set to be listed on the bourses on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 14, 2025. The IPO, which was opened for public subscription on August 7 and closed on August 11, received 7.77 times subscription during the three-day process. According to data available on the NSE, the initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 1,40,91,39,588 shares against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion fetched 15.80 times the subscription, while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 10.97 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 1.81 times subscription.

Ahead of the IPO, JSW Cement mobilised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors.

JSW Cement IPO Price Band

The IPO of JSW Cement has a price band of Rs 139-147 per share. At the upper end of the price range, the firm's value stands at Rs 20,000 crore.

JSW Cement IPO GMP Today

JSW Cement's IPO, as of Wednesday, commands a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 4.5 per cent.

Considering the upper price band of Rs 147, the shares of JSW Cement are expected to list at Rs 151.5, marking a premium of just 3.06 per cent, as per the InvestorGain website.

Book Running Lead Managers Of The IPO

JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DAM Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

Company's Financial Results

The revenue of JSW Cement, part of Sajjan Jindal-promoted diversified JSW Group, from operations for FY25 stood at Rs 5,813.1 crore against Rs 6,028.10 crore in FY24. In FY23, it stood at Rs 5,836.72 crore. The company reported a loss of Rs 163.77 crore in FY25.