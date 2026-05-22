Rs 150 dividend stock: Shares of Jockey maker gains 5% post cash payout announcement, check record date

Mumbai:

Shares of Jockey maker surged over 5 per cent on Friday, May 22, 2026, as the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 along with its financial results for the January-March quarter of the FY25-26. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 2.85 per cent at Rs 39,498.55 against the previous close of Rs 38,402.60. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 4.86 times, the scrip touched the intraday high of Rs 40,474.85, representing a gain of Rs 2,072.25 or 5.4 per cent. The counter witnessed some profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 38,323.15. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 39418.80 with a gain of Rs 1016.20 or 2.65 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 43,967.23 crore.

Page Industries Dividend 2026

The company has informed exchanges that its board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

"...the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 21 May 2026) has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2025-26 of Rs.150/- per equity share," the filing reads.

Page Industries Record Date

The record date for this cash payout has been fixed as May 27, 2025. According to the information shared, the payment of the interim dividend to eligible shareholders will be made on or before June 19, 2026.

"As informed earlier, the record date fixed for the payment of the interim dividend is 27 May 2026. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 19 June 2026," it stated.

Page Industries Q4 Results

The company has reported an on-year rise of 9 per cent in net profit at Rs 178.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. It had posted a net profit of Rs 164 crore during the January-March period a year ago, according to a filing from Page Industries Ltd (PIL).

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)