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  4. ITC Dividend 2026: Stock opens in red post Q4 results, Rs 8 dividend announcement - Check record date

ITC Dividend 2026: Stock opens in red post Q4 results, Rs 8 dividend announcement - Check record date

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

ITC Dividend 2026: The company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5,469.74 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

ITC Dividend 2026
ITC Dividend 2026 Image Source : ITC/Pixabay
Mumbai:

 The company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5,469.74 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

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