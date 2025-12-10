IT stock gains over 10% even as stock markets remain volatile amid persistent FII selling: Check details The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 23.04 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap IT company Blue Cloud continued to gain despite volatility in the stock market amid persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) who offloaded equities worth Rs 3,760.08 crore. The stock opened in green at Rs 24.50 against the previous close of Rs 23.98 on the BSE, even as the benchmark index shed 58.79 points to start the session at 84,607.49. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.51 times, the stock touched a high of Rs 26.50, representing a gain of 10.51 per cent from the previous close. However, the stock dropped a bit amid profit booking and last seen was trading at Rs 25.43 with a gain of 5.59 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,104.67 crore.

The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 23.04 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.61. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Company shares details about share swap

The action in the stock is being seen as the company has shared details about share swap information. On 8 December 2025 , the company announced that it had received in-principle approval for its application to acquire M/s AIS Anywhere through a preferential allotment via a share swap.

The company stated that a total of 31,68,00,000 equity shares will be issued under this offer. Of these, 14,10,75,000 shares will be given to promoter Janaki Yarlagadda and 17,57,25,000 shares will be given to non-promoter M/s Siraj Holdings LLC.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 323 per cent in five years and 257.97 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 21.88 per cent in two years and 61.03 per cent in one year.

ALSO READ | Hypocrisy in grain market: Why Trump's rice tariff threat is more of a concern for US consumers

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)