IRFC, IRCTC shares gain after upgradation to Navratna CPSE - Check details

Shares of state-owned companies Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) gained on Tuesday i.e. February 4, 2025 - a day after the government approved the upgradation of IRCTC and IRFC to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE).

The shares of IRFC started the session with a marginal gain at Rs 111.35 against the previous close of Rs 111.15 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 115.40. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 113.85 with a gain of 2.43 per cent from the previous close.

However, the stock is trading close to its 52-week low of Rs 108.05. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 229.05. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,48,654 crore.

On the other hand, the shares of IRCTC started the session with a gain of 0.57 per cent at Rs 679.95 against the previous close of Rs 676.05 on the BSE. But it paired all the gain amid selling pressure and touched the low of Rs 662.30. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 671.90.

With this, all seven listed railway PSUs have achieved the same status now. The Railway Ministry said that there are 12 CPSEs of Indian railways, out of which 7 are listed ones.

“All Railway CPSEs are profit-making entities. Their accumulative profit has increased from Rs 7015 crore in FY 2020-21 to Rs 11,780 crore in FY 2023-24 registering an increase of 68 per cent in three financial years,” the Ministry said.

According to the press note, the first CPSE to get the status of Navratna was CONCOR in July 2014.

Officials say that under the tenure of current Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, six CPSEs such as RVNL, IRCON, RITES, RailTel, IRCTC and IRFC were granted the Navratna status.

While RVNL got Navratna status in May 2023, IRCON and RITES achieved a similar status in October 2023. The telecom infra company RailTel was granted Navratna status in August 2024.