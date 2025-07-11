IREDA Share Price: PSU stock tumbles 5% post Q1 earnings - Check details IREDA Share Price: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 310, which was achieved on July 15, 2024. The counter has a 52-week low of Rs 137.01, touched on March 17, 2025.

Shares of state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) tumbled over 6 per cent on Friday, i.e. on June 11, 2025, after the navratna PSU reported a 36 per cent decline in its net profit. The counter opened with a loss of 6.25 per cent at Rs 159.05 against the previous close of Rs 169.65 on the BSE amid a spurt in volume of more than 3.09 times. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip began trading at Rs 161. It had closed at Rs 169.64 in the previous trading session. Last seen, it traded at 161.11, with a 5.03 per cent dip.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 310, which was achieved on July 15, 2024. The counter has a 52-week low of Rs 137.01, touched on March 17, 2025.

Technically, the counter trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

IREDA Quarterly Results

The PSU has announced its quarterly results for the April-June quarter, reporting a 36 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 247 crore compared to the same period last year. The fall in profit has been attributed to higher expenses. IREDA had posted a net profit of Rs 384 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a BSE filing showed.

However, the company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,947 crore in the quarter under consideration, compared to Rs 1,510 crore in the same period last year.

The total expense rose to Rs 1,655 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,034.96 crore in the same period a year ago.

Similarly, the loan book of the navratna PUS has increased to Rs 79,941 crore compared to Rs 63,207 crore a year ago.

The company's loan sanctions increased to Rs 11,740 crore, up from Rs 9,136 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, while loan disbursements rose to Rs 6,980 crore from Rs 5,325 crore.

IREDA Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a negative return of 43 per cent in one year, compared to a gain of 3.50 per cent in the benchmark index. So far this year, the stock has corrected 27.91 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)