IREDA Share Price: Stock of state-owned company surges after Q4 results - Details

IREDA Share Price, IREDA Q4 Results: Shares of state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) gained over 7 per cent in the early trade on Wednesday, i.e. on April 16, 2025, after the company reported a surge in its net profit. The stock opened in the green at Rs 175.75 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 167.10. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 179.50 - a jump of 7.42 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 179.50.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 310 and the 52-week low is Rs 137. The market cap of the BSE 200 company is Rs 47,640.63 crore.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 177.03 and touched an intraday high of Rs 179.50.

IREDA Q4 Results

IREDA has announced its quarterly results and has reported a 49 per cent rise in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 502 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Its revenue from operations rose 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,904 crore in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

For FY25, the company said its profit after tax (PAT) was the highest ever at Rs 1,699 crore, up 36 per cent compared to FY24.

Its revenue from operations also grew by 36 per cent YoY to Rs 6,742 crore in FY25. As of March, the company said its net worth was at Rs 10,266 crore, up 20 per cent YoY.

The company has registered a 20 per cent growth in loan book to Rs 76,282 crore in FY25.

"IREDA's sustained growth in revenue, profitability, and loan book underscores our strategic focus towards financing India's renewable energy ambitions.

"We remain committed to being the enabler of India's green energy transition through innovative financial solutions and strategic partnerships," its Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said.

IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

