IRCTC Dividend 2025: Railway PSU declares second interim dividend - Check amount, record date

IRCTC Dividend 2025: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the second interim for the financial year 2024-25. The state-owned company has fixed a record date for this corporate action and has also shared information related to the payment of the interim dividend to eligible shareholders.

IRCTC Dividend 2025: Interim dividend amount

The ticketing platform has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2.50 each.

IRCTC Dividend 2025: Record date

According to the information shared by the company, February 20, 2025 has been fixed as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for this corporate action.

"Fixed Thursday, February 20, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the members entitled to receive interim dividend for the FY 2024-25," the filing reads.

IRCTC Dividend 2025: Payment date

Sharing details about the payment date, the company said that eligible shareholders will be paid the dividend within a period of 30 days.

"The dividend will be paid within a period of 30 (thirty) days in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder," it added.

IRCTC Dividend 2025: Dividend history

Earlier, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 for which the ex-date was November 14, 2024. IRCTC had also awarded its investors with a final dividend of Rs 4 and had fixed August 8, 2024 as the record date.

IRCTC share price

The December quarter results failed to impress the investors and the stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 721.75. However, the counter opened in green at Rs 764.55 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 751.25. However, it jumped amid firm buying and last seen the counter was trading at Rs 756.75 - a gain of 0.73 per cent from the previous close.

IRCTC Q3 results

State-owned IRCTC has reported a 13 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax from continuing operations at Rs 341.08 crore for the December 2024 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 299.99 crore profit after tax in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income increased to Rs 1,281.20 crore from Rs 1,161.04 crore in the year-ago period.