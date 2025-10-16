IRCTC Alert: Here’s how to verify if your ticket has been booked by a genuine agent or not According to IRCTC, it is entirely illegal for passengers to book tickets using a personal ID and then sell them at inflated prices.

New Delhi:

Just like previous years, Indian Railways is expecting a huge rush during the festive season. As people try to get confirmed tickets through various means during the peak season, there is a chance impostors could dupe them. Considering this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has warned passengers about fake agents. The IRCTC also said that some agents are using personal user IDs to book tickets, which is wrong and illegal. The ticket booking platform has also shared some easy steps that can be helpful for passengers to be cautious and avoid this fraud.

IRCTC Alert: How To Check Your Ticket

If you have booked your ticket through a registered agent, the agent's name, address, and agency code should be clearly mentioned. Here's how to check if an unauthorised person has booked the ticket

Authorised Agent's Name: The ticket should have the name of the authorised agent along with the address and agency code. This information should be available on the first page of the ticket.

The ticket should have the name of the authorised agent along with the address and agency code. This information should be available on the first page of the ticket. Normal User: If a ticket is booked with personal IDs, it will display "Normal User" at the top of the ticket.

If a ticket is booked with personal IDs, it will display "Normal User" at the top of the ticket. ARP Ticket: Authorised agents cannot book Tatkal tickets for the first 30 minutes and Advance Reservation Period tickets or ARP tickets during the first 10 minutes of opening.

IRCTC has urged passengers to always book tickets through the official website or app and avoid any unrecognised agents.

How can I check if an agent is registered before booking?

Always use the official IRCTC website, www.irctc.co.in, or the IRCTC mobile app to book tickets. If you choose to book tickets through an agent, make sure they are registered with IRCTC. You can find a complete list of agents on the IRCTC website.

According to IRCTC, it is entirely illegal for passengers to book tickets using a personal ID and then sell them at inflated prices. Such people may face strict legal action and passengers could also suffer losses.

ALSO READ | IRCTC Share Price: Here's how PSU stock performs as Indian Railways gears up for Diwali, Chhath rush