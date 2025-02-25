IPO Alert: Tata Capital board approves IPO plan, Tata Investment shares gain IPO Alert: This will be the second company of Tata Group to be listed on the stock market in less than 2 years.

Tata Capital IPO: Tata Capital's board has approved plans for an initial public offering (IPO). According to the information available, the public issue will comprise a combination of a fresh issue of 23 crore equity shares and an offer-for sale by existing shareholders.

The company has not shared any further details about this IPO. This will be the second company of Tata Group to be listed on the stock market in less than 2 years. Earlier, Tata Group's technology arm Tata Technologies was listed in 2023.

Earlier in 2004, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) debuted on Dalal Street.

Tata Capital, a non-banking financial services (NBFC) company, operates as a subsidiary of the group's holding company Tata Sons. Currently, Tata Investment Corporation (TICL) holds more than 2 per cent stake in Tata Capital, while its parent company, Tata Sons, holds 93 per cent.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classified Tata Capital as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) for 2024-2025. To comply with RBI rules, the company is required to be listed in the market by September 2025.

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Investment Corporation jumped over 10.32 per to hit a high of Rs 6,343.80 on the BSE after reports emerged that Tata Capital had secured board approval for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

The stock opened at Rs 5800.15 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 5750.10.

Earlier, Tata Communications on Monday said it had issued commercial papers to raise Rs 465 crore.

The commercial papers has been issued on February 21 with May 23, 2025 as date of redemption, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Tata Communications Limited has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 465 crore. The said Commercial Paper is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited on February 24, 2025," the filing said.

The face value per security is Rs 5 lakh. The company has offered a discount of 7.47 per cent per annum on the security.

With PTI inputs