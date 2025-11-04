Infra stock in focus as company sets date to consider fundraising proposal, financial results: Details Along with it, the board will also consider a proposal to increase the company's authorised share capital, subject to shareholder approval.

Shares of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd, a small-cap company engaged in infrastructure development, IT, BPO, and general trading, will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board members will meet on November 11, 2025, to consider the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025-26, along with a fundraising proposal. "To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

Along with it, the board will also consider a proposal to increase the company's authorised share capital, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, the board will consider the proposal to change the company's name.

"The board will evaluate a revised proposal for raising funds by way of preferential allotment and/or issue of convertible warrants and/or Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other permissible instruments/modes, subject to necessary approvals from Shareholders, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders," the company added.

Share Price Today

The stock, priced under Rs 2, started the trading session at Rs 1.37, down from its previous close of Rs 1.41. Later, it briefly touch the high of Rs 1.47 and then touched the low of Rs 1.34. Last seen, the company was trading at Rs 1.40, with a 0.71 per cent drop. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 197.50 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1.86, and the 52-week low is Rs 0.65. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 38.64. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)