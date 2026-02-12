Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra among other IT stocks that fell up to 5% today - Here's why The weakness also dragged the Nifty 50, with the benchmark trading at 25,849.50, down by 104.35 or 0.40 per cent, at the time of writing the report.

Mumbai:

Shares of information technology (IT) companies like Infosys, TCS and Wipro fell up to 5 per cent in the early trading session on Thursday, February 12, 2026, amid a sell-off in global technology stocks. Most stocks were under pressure, with the Nifty IT Index dropping 4.62 per cent today, making it the top sectoral loser. The weakness also dragged the Nifty 50, with the benchmark trading at 25,849.50, down by 104.35 or 0.40 per cent, at the time of writing the report. Coforge was among the top losers by falling 5.09 per cent. Other stocks that fell significantly were LTIMindtree, Persistent, Mphasis and Oracle Financial Services Software.

At the time of writing the report, Coforge was trading at Rs 1,443, down by 5.09 per cent from the last closing of Rs 1,520.40.

Check prices of IT stocks

Stock Open High Low PREV. CLOSE LTP (Last Trading Price) Change % Change NIFTY IT 34,439.00 34,488.80 33,471.55 35,095.15 33,602.95 -1,492.20 -4.25 HCLTECH 1,529.00 1,535.00 1,480.60 1,551.60 1,494.80 -56.8 -3.66 OFSS 7,165.00 7,184.50 6,944.50 7,217.50 6,950.50 -267 -3.7 MPHASIS 2,549.90 2,549.90 2,461.00 2,588.20 2,488.50 -99.7 -3.85 PERSISTENT 5,650.00 5,659.00 5,450.00 5,724.00 5,494.50 -229.5 -4.01 TCS 2,869.80 2,880.00 2,776.00 2,909.80 2,792.70 -117.1 -4.02 TECHM 1,605.00 1,611.00 1,554.00 1,634.40 1,567.00 -67.4 -4.12 WIPRO 226.20 226.26 219.00 229.81 220.14 -9.67 -4.21 INFY 1,428.90 1,435.70 1,395.50 1,471.90 1,404.20 -67.7 -4.6 LTIM 5,438.50 5,438.50 5,251.00 5,515.50 5,257.50 -258 -4.68 COFORGE 1,500.00 1,501.00 1,435.10 1,520.40 1,443.00 -77.4 -5.09

What's behind the dip

Indian IT stocks are under pressure following the release of the US jobs report. According to the Labour Department, employers added 130,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, more than economists expected. This indicated that the Federal Reserve may hold cut in interest rates.

Following this, tech giants of Wall Street plunged. Software giant Microsoft plunged 2.2 per cent and was the biggest loser on the S&P 500, followed by Alphabet, which was down 2.4 per cent. The S&P 500 software index dropped 2.6 per cent, while the overall markets ended flat.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)