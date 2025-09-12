Infosys Share Price: IT stock in action as firm approves Rs 18,000-crore share buyback Infosys Share Price: IT stock in action as firm approves Rs 18,000-crore share buyback

Shares of IT major Infosys gained more than 2 per cent in the opening trade on Friday, September 12, 2025. The action in the stock comes as the board of the firm has approved the largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.33 per cent at Rs 1,544.65 against the previous close of 1,509.50. Later, the stock dipped amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 1,522.70. Last seen, the stock traded in green at Rs 1,529.20 with a gain of 1.31 per cent from the last closing price. The market cap of India's second-largest IT company stood at Rs 6,34,936.53 crore.

Infosys Buyback Price 2025

Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share. This reflects a premium of around 19 per cent over the closing price of Rs 1,509.5 apiece on BSE in the last trading session.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 11, 2025, has considered and approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of Rs 18,000 crore at a price of Rs 1,800 per equity share," Infosys said in an exchange filing. At the end of the June 2025 quarter, the company had reported a free cash flow of USD 884 million (around Rs 7,805 crore).

With this, Infosys matches the biggest ever share buyback programme of IT major TCS announced in 2022. TCS had then bought back four crore equity shares at a price of Rs 4,500 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 18,000 crore.

Infosys' First Buyback In 2017

The company had announced its first share buyback back in 2017. At that time Infosys had purchased 11.3 crore shares or up to 4.92 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 1,150 per Equity Share amounting to around Rs 13,000 crore.

