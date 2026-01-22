IndiGo shares to be in focus when markets open as Q3 profit plunges 78%, check details Indigo Share Price: In the third quarter of the current financial year, IndiGo faced massive flight disruptions last month.

Mumbai:

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INDIGO) will be on investors' radar when markets open on Friday, i.e., January 23, 2026, after the company reported a 78 per cent decline in profit to Rs 549.1 crore for the three months ended December 2025. The country's largest airline had a profit of Rs 2,448.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

In the third quarter of the current financial year, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, recorded a total income of Rs 24,540.6 crore, higher than Rs 22,992.8 crore posted in the year-ago period.

In early December, IndiGo faced massive operational disruptions, and subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10.

DGCA slaps Rs 22.2 crore penalty

Meanwhile, airlines regulator DGCA has slapped penalties totalling Rs 22.20 crore for the massive flight disruptions in December, and warned CEO Pieter Elbers and two other senior executives for non-compliance.

It also directed the airline to furnish a Rs 50-crore bank guarantee to ensure long-term systemic corrections.

Between December 3 and 5, the DGCA said, 2,507 flights were cancelled, and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country.

Indigo share price

The stock ended today's trading session in green as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded after three sessions of losses, tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on Greenland. The stock began the trading session at Rs 4,898.35 on the BSE against the previous close for Rs 4,857.80. During the day, it touched an intraday high and low of Rs 4,932.75 and Rs 4,881.50, respectively.

It ended the trading session at Rs 4,913.80 with a gain of Rs 56 or 1.15 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,89,963.13 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 6,225.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,946.40.

