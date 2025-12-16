ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today, subscription status, listing date and other details ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Latest GMP: Ahead of the initial share sale, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd, an arm of the ICICI Bank, has been subscribed over 4 times at the time of writing the report on the third day of share sale on Tuesday. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 14,23,01,772 shares against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, translating to a 4.06 times subscription. The portion of non-institutional investors received 9.03 times subscription, and the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 5.12 times.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category has been subscribed to 1.23 times. Ahead of the initial share sale, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) raised Rs 3,022 crore from anchor investors.

With the price band of Rs 2,061-2,165 per share for the issue, the company is valued at about Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, ICICI Prudential AMC's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 315. Considering the upper price band of Rs 2165, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 2480, reflecting a grey market premium of 14.55 per cent.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO allotment date

According to the information available, the process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 17, 2025.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO listing date

The listing on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE are scheduled for December 19, 2025.

For the uninitiated, ICICI Prudential AMC will be the fifth entity to list from the ICICI Group. Currently listed companies in the group are: ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and ICICI Securities. Currently, ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent in the AMC, while Prudential owns the remaining 49 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)