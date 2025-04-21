ICICI Bank shares gain, hit 52-week high on strong Q4 results ICICI Bank Share Price: According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company's net profit jumped 15.7 per cent in March to Rs 13,502 crore.

Mumbai:

ICICI Bank Share Price: Shares of ICICI Bank jumped over 2 per cent on Monday i.e. on April 21, 2025, after the firm announced its fourth quarter results for the financial year 2024-25. The scrip opened gap up at Rs 1,437 with a gain of 2.16 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,406.65. This is also the new 52-week high of the counter. However, the stock dipped amid selling pressure to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,410.10. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,411.45 with a gain of 0.34 per cent. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 1,048.35.

At the NSE, the counter rallied 2.08 per cent to reach the 52-week high of Rs 1,436.

The surge in the stock also comes on the day when the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 521.04 points to trade at 79,074.24 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty surged 200 points to 24,051.05.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results

The standalone net profit of ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender's, for the March quarter came at Rs 12,630 crore, up 18 per cent against Rs 10,708 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's earnings were announced on Saturday.

The core net interest income moved up 11 per cent to Rs 21,193 crore, from the year-ago period's Rs 19,093 crore.

ICICI Bank's executive director Sandeep Batra hinted that the Net Interest Margin (NIM) may come under pressure going ahead because of RBI's rate cuts, pointing out that 53 per cent of its loanbook is linked to the repo rate and added that all the transmission will happen in about three months.

ICICI Bank Dividend

The company has also announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25. The company has not shared any details regarding the record date and payment date for this corporate action.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)