Hospital sector stock hits fresh 52-week high despite BSE, NSE falling nearly half a per cent: Details

Shares of North India-based hospital chain Park Medi World are in action even as Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined dragged down by heavy losses in IT stocks. Extending the previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 421.66 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 83,811.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 121.10 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 25,832.75. Amid this fall, the stock opened in red at Rs 169.60 against the previous close of Rs 170.25 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 168.85. However, it rebounded and touched the high of 179.55, representing a gain of 5.46 per cent from the previous close. This is also the stock's 52-week high. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 138.15, touched on December 18, 2025.

The counter has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 13.39 per cent in the period. It has also outperformed the sector by 1.89 per cent and technically trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 15.73 per cent against the correction of 1.59 per cent in the benchmark index. In one month, the stock has gained 20.39 per cent.

Company shared acquisition plan

Earlier, the company announced the acquisition of Agra-based KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in an all-cash deal worth Rs 245 crore. The transaction covers the purchase of the entire existing shareholding of KPIMS and is expected to strengthen Park Medi World's hospital network in northern India.

According to a regulatory exchange filing, Park Medi World will, under the agreement, take full ownership of KPIMS. The acquisition adds a tertiary-care hospital with a total capacity of 360 beds to the Park Group's portfolio, the company said.

With KPIMS, the group aims to improve clinical programmes, raise efficiency levels, and increase bed utilisation over the coming years.

