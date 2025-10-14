Homegrown logistics player signs MoU to bring cryogenic technology for transportation of liquid hydrogen Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The shares have their 52-week high at Rs 80.44 and 52-week low at Rs 39.10.

Homegrown logistics player Tiger Logistics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s H2 Invest LLC, a Russian enterprise specialising in hydrogen technologies, to collaborate on the transportation and storage infrastructure for liquid hydrogen in India. In an exchange filing, the company said that the joint venture will enable multimodal transportation of liquid hydrogen by truck, railway and container ships, covering a vast geography of hydrogen supplies.

"This marks the inception of a first-of-its-kind joint initiative between an Indian logistics leader and an international hydrogen technology company, aimed at building the foundation for a robust hydrogen supply chain in India," the company said in an exchange filing.

