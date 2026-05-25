Healthcare stock hits fresh 52-week high after acquisition update regarding multi-specialty hospital

Mumbai:

Shares of hospital chain Park Medi World Ltd are in action as it informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of V3 Healthcare Private Limited, which owns and operates The Medicity Hospital, a premier 330-bed multi-super speciality facility located in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Following this update, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high. The counter started the trading session at Rs 263.50, a gain of Rs 4.05 or 1.56 per cent from the previous close of Rs 259.45 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 3 times, the stock advanced to touch the intraday high of Rs 281.95, representing a gain of 8.67 per cent from the previous close. This is also its fresh 52-week high. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 138.15, touched on December 18, 2025.

Last seen, the stock was trading in green with a gain of Rs 19.15 or 7.38 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 11,852.18 crore.

Acquisition of V3 Healthcare Private

According to the information shared, this is an all-cash transaction valued at approximately Rs 177 crore, marking the Park Group’s official entry into Uttarakhand and expanding its footprint into a sixth Indian state. The transaction is structured in two distinct tranches. In the first tranche, the company will acquire an initial 80 per cent shareholding by August 31, 2026.

In the second tranche, it will acquire the remaining 20 per cent shareholding after March 31, 2030, with a completion deadline of April 30, 2030.

Earlier, the company announced the acquisition of Agra-based KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in an all-cash deal worth Rs 245 crore.

The transaction covers the purchase of the entire existing shareholding of KPIMS. According to a regulatory exchange filing, Park Medi World will, under the agreement, take full ownership of KPIMS. The acquisition adds a tertiary-care hospital with a total capacity of 360 beds to the Park Group's portfolio, the company said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)