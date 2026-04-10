Healthcare stock gains nearly 6% after expansion update, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of north India-based hospital chain Park Medi World gained nearly 6 per cent on Friday, April 10, 2026, amid a rally in equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, driven by a rally in bank stocks and a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 630.08 points to 77,261.73 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 203.6 points to 23,978.70. Amid this, the stock opened in green at Rs 208.60 against the previous close of Rs 204.35 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 216, representing a gain of 5.7 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 213.50, up Rs 9.15 or 4.48 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 9,221.72 crore.

What is driving the rally?

This surge is driven by a significant development the company released today. In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that Park Group of Hospitals has opened a modern multi-superspecialty hospital in Panchkula and is also expanding its hospital in Mohali.

The company stated that this move will provide better access to advanced medical care for the people of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, reducing dependence on larger cities like Delhi.

The new hospital will feature state-of-the-art diagnostics, modular operating theatres, critical care facilities, and services across multiple specialities, including cancer, neurology, orthopaedics, and heart diseases, including robotic surgery.

The hospital's focus is on treating critical patients and will also provide a better understanding and guidance to patients and their families to facilitate treatment and recovery.

Acquisition of KP Institute of Medical Sciences

Park Medi World has announced the acquisition of Agra-based KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in an all-cash deal worth Rs 245 crore.

The transaction covers the purchase of the entire existing shareholding of KPIMS and is expected to strengthen Park Medi World's hospital network in northern India.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)