HDB Financial Services shares surge over 13% as March quarter profit up 41%, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of HDB Financial Services, a NBFC arm of HDFC Bank, are in action after the company announced its quarterly results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday after market hours. The non-banking financial company has reported a 41.4 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 751 crore for the quarter under consideration. Following this, the stock opened gap up with a gain of 12.33 per cent at Rs 723.60 against the previous close of Rs 644.20 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 15.86 times, the scrip surged to hit the intraday high of Rs 724, representing a gain of 12.39 per cent from the previous close.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 695.20, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 57,720.20.

Stock outperforms sector by 7.39%

While the stock has been gaining over the last two days, rising 13.54 per cent in the period, it has outperformed the sector by 7.39 per cent. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53.88. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

HDB Financial March Quarter Results

HDB Financial Services has reported 41.4 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 751. It had posted a net profit of Rs 531 crore in the January-March period of the 2024-25 fiscal.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company reported a 17 per cent increase in PAT to Rs 2,544 crore, up from Rs 2,176 crore a year ago.

Gross loan book stood at over Rs 1.18 lakh crore as on March 31, 2026, compared to about Rs 1.07 lakh crore a year ago, a growth of 10.9 per cent. Net interest income was Rs 2,399 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up 21.6 per cent from Rs 1,973 crore a year ago.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)