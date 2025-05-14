From defence company GRSE to GAIL, these PSU stocks in focus today GRSE Share Price: On the NSE, the stock climbed Rs 260.20 to start the session at Rs 2,175 against the previous close of Rs 1,914.80.

Mumbai:

GRSE Share Price: Shares of defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) are in action today after the company reported a growth of 48 per cent in its net profit in the financial year 2024-25. The shares of GRSE opened gap up with a gain of 14 per cent at Rs 2,184 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,915. The scrip continued the upward trend and hit the intraday high of Rs 2,259.85 - a gain of 18 per cent from the last trading price. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,240.20. The surge also comes as the shipbuilding sector has gained by 12.4 per cent today.

