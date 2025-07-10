Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold, silver gain on MCX amid slight retreat in dollar | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.37 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,333.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,328.05 per ounce, up by 0.46 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Prices of precious metals gold and silver rebounded in futures trades on Thursday, July 10, 2025, amid slight retreat in the US dollar. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 87 at Rs 96,548 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 96,461. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,819 with a gain of Rs 358 or 0.37 per cent. In between, it fell to a low of Rs 96,444 and a high of Rs 96,825.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a jump of Rs 55 at Rs 1,07,320 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,07,265. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,08,135. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,08,093 - a gain of Rs 828 or 0.35 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,07,320.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained by 0.37 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,333.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,328.05 per ounce, up by 0.46 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,400 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,400 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,180 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,09,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,09,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,09,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,09,900 per kg.