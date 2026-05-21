Gold, silver rates slip on MCX amid fall in spot demand | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures continued to drop on Thursday, May 21, 2026, amid a fall in spot demand and a drop in crude oil prices from recent highs. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 106 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 1,59,900 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,60,006. It continued the downward trend, touching an intraday low of Rs 1,59,319, a fall of Rs 687 or 0.42 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,59,491, down Rs 515 or 0.32 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,59,992.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 471 per cent to trade at Rs 1,62,159 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,847 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,72,275 against the previous close of Rs 2,74,265, a drop of Rs 1,990 or 0.72 per cent. It later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,70,401, a drop of Rs 3,864 or 1.40 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.02 per cent to approximately USD 4,529.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12.17 am was USD 4,524.27 per ounce, down by USD 8.12 or 0.18 per cent.

"Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious, and a decisive move above resistance levels remains crucial for improving momentum, while direction continues to depend on global risk sentiment," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,60,230 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,46,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,59,930 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,46,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,59,930 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,46,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,61,670 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,85,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,90,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)