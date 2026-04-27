Gold, silver rates fall on MCX amid rise in crude oil prices, profit booking | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Precious metals futures rates fell on Monday, April 27, 2026, amid profit booking and a rise in Brent crude oil prices by over 1 per cent to above USD 106 per barrel. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened in the red with a drop of Rs 4 at Rs 1,52,695 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,52,699. It dropped further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,52,301, a drop of Rs 398 or 0.26 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,52,393 with a drop of Rs 306 or 0.20 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 221 or 0.14 per cent to trade at Rs 1,54,060 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,375 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,43,675 against the previous close of Rs 2,44,636, a drop of Rs 961 or 0.39 per cent. It later touched the low of Rs 2,43,001, a drop of 1,635 or 0.66 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.31 per cent to approximately USD 4,726.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12.30 pm was USD 4,685.65714.09 per ounce, down by USD 13.86 or 0.29 per cent.

"MCX Gold opened on a steady note and is currently trading near ₹1,52,500, maintaining a cautious undertone. A sustained move above ₹1,54,000 could revive momentum and push prices toward ₹1,55,500–₹1,56,000, with further upside potential toward ₹1,58,000. On the downside, a break below ₹1,51,000–₹1,50,000 may trigger a corrective move toward ₹1,48,000. Overall, the outlook remains cautious, with price action driven by key technical levels, as limited macro support and lack of momentum continue to constrain directional clarity," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,54,570 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,52,950 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,40,020 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,54,420 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,55,240 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,70,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)