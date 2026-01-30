Gold drops by Rs 10,153, silver crashes 6% on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 2.18 per cent to approximately USD 5,238.1 per troy ounce.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade tumbled on Friday, January 30, 2026, with silver and gold falling nearly 6 per cent on rumours the Federal Reserve could get a more hawkish chair and a strong rise in the dollar index. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 1,504 at Rs 1,67,899 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,69,403. It dropped further to hit the low of Rs 1,59,250, a drop of Rs 10,153 or 5.99 per cent. As of last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,7,01, down Rs 1,602 or 0.95 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were down by Rs 998 or 0.54 per cent to trade at Rs 1,82,964 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3022 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 3,83,898 against the previous close of Rs 3,99,893, a drop of Rs 15,995. It dropped further to touch the low of 3,75,900, a fall of 23,993 or 5.99 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 3,87,000 with a drop of Rs 12,893 or 3.22 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 2.18 per cent to approximately USD 5,238.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was USD 5,204.35 per ounce, down by USD 100.90 or 1.91 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,70,770 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,56,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,70,620 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,56,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,70,620 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,56,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,76,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,62,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,95,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,95,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,95,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 4,15,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)