Gold, Silver Rates Today (October 17): MCX gold, silver prices hit record high ahead of Diwali

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals hit a new high on Friday, October 17, 2025, tracking positive global cues ahead of Diwali. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,174 or 0.90 per cent at Rs 1,31,026 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,29,852. However, it later surged to touch the fresh all-time high of Rs 1,32,294. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,32,485 with a jump of Rs 1,633 or 1.26 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 gained by Rs 2,114 or 1.61 per cent to trade at Rs 1,33,211 per 10 grams at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 437 at Rs 1,68,100 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,67,663. It later reached the intraday high of Rs 1,70,415. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,68,750 - a gain of Rs 1,087 or 0.65 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 1.28 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4359.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 2:25 pm was USD 4,341.49 per ounce, up by 1.20 per cent.