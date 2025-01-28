Gold, silver price today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata on January 28

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold, silver price today

Gold, silver price today: Gold and Silver rates witnessed slight decrease on January 28. The rate of 24 carat gold is Rs 8241.3 per gram, down by Rs 170.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is Rs 7556.3 per gram, decreased by Rs 150.0. The silver rate is Rs 99500.0 per kg, down by Rs 1000.0.

Gold price and silver rate today:

Gold rate in Delhi today is Rs 82, 413.0/10 grams. Yesterday on January 27, the price of gold was Rs 82, 593.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on January 22 was Rs 81, 413.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is Rs 99, 500.0/Kg. Yesterday on January 27, the price of silver was Rs 1, 00, 600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on January 22 was Rs 99, 500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is Rs 82, 261.0/10 grams. Yesterday on January 27, the price of gold was Rs 82, 441/10 grams, and last week, the price on January 22 was Rs 81,261/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is Rs 1, 06, 600.0/Kg. Yesterday on January 27, the price of Silver was Rs 1, 07, 700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on January 22 was Rs 1,06,600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 82, 267.0/10 grams. Yesterday on January 27, the price of gold was Rs 82, 247.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on January 22 was Rs 81, 267.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is Rs 98, 800.0/Kg. Yesterday on January 27, the price of silver was Rs 99, 900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on January 22 was Rs 99, 800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is Rs 82, 265.0/10 grams. Yesterday on January 27, the price of gold was Rs 82, 445.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on January 22 was Rs 81, 265.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is Rs 1, 00, 300.0/Kg. Yesterday on January 27, the price of silver was Rs 1, 01, 400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on January 22 was Rs 100300.0/Kg.