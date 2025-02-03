Gold, silver price today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata on February 3

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold, silver price today

Gold, Silver rates today: The gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 8, 465.3 per gm, down by Rs 10.0. The rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 7, 761.3 per gm, down by Rs 10.0. The silver rate is Rs 1, 02, 500.0 per kg, down by Rs 100.0.

Gold, Silver price in India

Gold rate in Mumbai on February 03

On February 3, the gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 82, 270/10 grams. The gold was quoted at Rs 82, 270/10 grams on February 2. The rate of 24-karat gold was Rs 79, 880/10 grams a week ago.

Silver rate in Mumbai on February 03

The silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 93, 390/Kg on January 31. The price of silver was Rs 93, 370/Kg on February 2. A week ago, silver was traded for a price of Rs 90, 360/Kg.

Gold rate in Delhi on February 03

The Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 82, 130/10 grams today. On February 2, the gold was available for Rs 82, 120/10 grams. A week ago, on January 27, gold was sold for Rs 79, 740/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi on February 03

Silver rate in Delhi was Rs 93, 220/Kg on February 3, while it was priced at Rs 93, 210/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 90, 210.

Gold rate in Kolkata on February 03

The gold rate in Kolkata was Rs 82, 160/10 grams, today, February 3. The glittering metal was selling for Rs 82, 150/10 grams yesterday and was quoting for Rs 79, 770/10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata on February 3

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 93, 260/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 93, 250/Kg on February 2. Last week on January 27, the metal was trading at Rs 90, 240/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai on February 3

On February 3, the gold rate in Chennai was Rs 82, 510/10 grams. On February 2, it was quoted for Rs 82, 500/10 grams. A week ago, the price of gold was Rs 80, 110/10 grams in Chennai.

Silver rate in Chennai on February 3

The silver rate in Chennai today, February 3, is Rs 93, 660/Kg. On February 2, the price of silver was Rs 93, 640/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 90, 630/Kg a week ago.