Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold gains, MCX loses shine | Check city-wise rates on July 30

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Price of precious metal gold continued to gain on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 239 at Rs 98,500 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 98,261. It gained further to hit a high of Rs 99,380. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 99,310 with a gain of Rs 191 or 0.19 per cent. In between, it touched a low of Rs 99,122.

Silver Price On MCX

On the other hand, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in red. The contract opened with a dip of Rs 89 at Rs 1,13,664 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,13,753. It fell further to touch a low of Rs 1,13,467. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,13,600 - a fall of Rs 153 or 0.13 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a high of Rs 1,14,023.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.01 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,380 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,326.68 per ounce, up by 0.02 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,00,630 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,00,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,00,480 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,00,048 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,17,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,17,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,17,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,27,000 per kg.