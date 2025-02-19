Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, silver fall on MCX | Check city-wise rate on February 19 Gold, Silver Prices Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,944 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:02 am was around $2,927.57 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold prices on Wednesday were down by Rs 55 to Rs 86,058 per 10 gram in futures trade ahead of US President Donald Trump's speech on Wednesday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery opened lower by Rs 55 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 86,058 per 10 grams. It touched an intraday low of Rs 85,980 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

At around 10 AM, it was trading at Rs 85,959 per 10 grams - 0.18 per cent lower than the previous close of Rs 86,113.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, too witnessed a downfall. The contract opened at 96,566 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 96,848. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 96,585 - a loss of 0.27 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,944 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:02 am was around $2,927.57 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 87,800 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 80,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 87,650 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 80,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata on February 10 was Rs 87,650 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available at a price of Rs 87,650 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,350 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,500 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg On February 5.