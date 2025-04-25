Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold opens strong on MCX, fails to maintain momentum | Check city-wise rates Gold 24 Carat, 22 Carat Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,323.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,313.95 per ounce.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Gold prices in the domestic futures market gained in the opening session on Friday, i.e. April 25, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a gain of Rs 77 at Rs 95,999 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 95,912. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 96,239. But soon fell to touch the low of Rs 95,261. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,690 with a loss of Rs 222 or 0.23 per cent.

However, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 97,511 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 16 from the previous close of Rs 97,542. However, it rebounded and was trading at Rs 97,560 while writing this report - a gain of Rs 49 or 0.05 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 97,077 and a high of Rs 97,631.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,323.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around $3,313.95 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,340 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,240 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 90,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,240 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,240 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 90,050 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,10,900 per kg.