Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, Silver continue to fall on MCX ahead of Akshaya Tritiya Gold Price 24 Carat Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,330.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,321.51 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: The price of yellow metal continues to fall ahead of Akshaya Tritiya as easing US-China trade tensions have boosted investors' risk appetite. Gold prices in the domestic futures market fell in the opening session on Tuesday, i.e. April 29, 2025. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today with a fall of Rs 225 at Rs 95,800 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 96,025. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 95,054. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,669 with a loss of Rs 356 or 0.37 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, fell in the opening trade today. The contract opened at Rs 96,387 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 77 from the previous close of Rs 96,464. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 95,816. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,466 - a gain of Rs per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a high of Rs 96,490.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was trading at around $3,330.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was around $3,321.51 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,120 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 89,995 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 97,970 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 89,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 97,970 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 97,970 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,800 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,500 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,000 per kg.