Gold, Silver Prices Today: MCX gold rate gains on weak US dollar | Check city-wise rate on February 24 Gold Price Today: At around 10 AM, it was trading at Rs 86,069 per 10 grams - 0.07 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 86,010.

Gold, Silver Prices Today February 24: Gold price on Monday continued an upward trend and opened higher by Rs 12 to Rs 85,949 per 10 grams in futures trade but soon it gained momentum and gained Rs 112 to touch the high of Rs 86,122.

At around 10 AM, it was trading at Rs 86,069 per 10 grams - 0.07 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 86,010.

However, silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, witnessed a fall in the opening trade. The contract opened at 95906 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 96,200. But it later gained to touch the intra-day high of Rs 96,431. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 96,235 - a gain of 0.04 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,954.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:05 am was around $2,940.25 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 88,020 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 80,690 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 87,870 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 80,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 87,870 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 87,870 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,550 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,01,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,01,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg.